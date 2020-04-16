'Just Breaks My Heart’: NYC Governor’s COVID-19-Hit Brother Says His Wife Also Became Infected

Chris Cuomo himself has been quarantined for the past two weeks, fighting severe COVID-19 symptoms and running his CNN show from the basement of his NY apartment.

CNN host and the New York governor’s brother Chris Cuomo, who has been battling coronavirus symptoms for the past two weeks, says his wife Cristina has also tested positive for the novel virus.

“Cristina now has COVID, she is now positive, and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen, and now it has”, Chris said on his show, as he was joined by his brother, Andrew Cuomo.

The brothers dwelled on the fact that it's nearly impossible for only one family member to contract the virus, as a family isolates in the same place. Chris announced that his diagnosis was confirmed on 31 March and that he has since been quarantined in the basement of his Long Island home, carrying on with his show from there. His three kids, he said, are all safe and sound.

The Cuomo brothers' mother was living with Chris, but as soon as he was diagnosed with COVID-19, she was promptly moved out.

As of 2 p.m. 15 April, New York, a hotbed of the raging epidemic, had registered over 111,400 COVID-19 cases, and more than 10,000 people have died as a result of virus-related complications, according to the city’s health department.

Johns Hopkins University's statistics website puts the number of confirmed cases in NYC at over 203,000, as of 15 April.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has issued strict orders to go out solely for essential tasks - “working for an essential business, getting groceries and supplies, or securing necessary medical care”, as well as stick to six feet of distance from others and wear facemasks in public.