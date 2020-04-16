Register
15:20 GMT16 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stands beside Rear Admiral John B. Mustin as USNS Comfort, a naval hospital ship, docks in New York.

    Andrew Cuomo: New York Governor Whose 'Presidential' Style Has Shown Up Trump During COVID-19 Crisis

    © AP Photo / Kathy Willens
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107898/43/1078984317_0:200:3073:1928_1200x675_80_0_0_9738a236c4adabb4b496c4ba8f7d25d4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004161078984375-andrew-cuomo-new-york-governor-whose-presidential-style-has-shown-up-trump-during-covid-19-crisis/

    New York state has been the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, with 10,834 deaths. The state’s Governor, Andrew Cuomo, has been getting a lot of attention on social media for the way he is handling the crisis, which is often in stark contrast with US President Donald Trump.

    Andrew Cuomo, 62, has been lauded by many critics for his performance during press briefings since New York state declared its first case on 1 March.

    Unlike President Trump - who has either played down the crisis, sought to shift the blame or bigged himself up - Cuomo has sounded sensitive, intelligent and on top of his brief.

    Columbia University politics professor Robert Shapiro, told the AFP news agency: “He's really come across as someone of presidential stature. It's comparable in some ways to the 9/11 attacks when Rudolph Giuliani rose to the occasion and became the nation's mayor, so to speak."

    ​Cuomo's daily briefings, which have been carried on most US TV networks, have raised his profile and led some to call for him to replace Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate in November’s presidential election.

    A poll commissioned by the conservative Club for Growth found 56 percent of Democrats wanted Cuomo to be the candidate, compared to 44 percent for Biden.

    Cuomo, who has been Governor of New York since 2011, comes from an illustrious political dynasty in the Democratic Party and was also married to a Kennedy for 15 years.

    ​His father Mario Cuomo - who died in 2015, aged 82 - was Governor of what is known as the Empire State between 1983 and 1994.

    Mario - whose father emigrated to New York from Italy in 1920s - was heavily tipped to run for president in 1988 and 1992 but cried off and two years later lost the Governor’s mansion to George Pataki in the so-called ‘Republican Revolution’.

    ​By then Andrew was working for the Clinton administration and in 1997 he was promoted to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, a post he kept until the Democrats lost power in January 2001.

    In 2005 he divorced Kerry Kennedy - daughter of the assassinated former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy - and later married TV chef Sandra Lee, although they too split up last year.

    After running a campaign in which he targeted corruption Cuomo was elected as New York state’s Attorney General in 2007, a traditional stepping stone to the gubernatorial mansion in Albany.

    ​While in that job Cuomo brought a civil lawsuit against New York Senate Majority Leader Pedro Espada, a fellow Democrat, for stealing US$14 million from a health clinic.

    Eliot Spitzer resigned as Governor in 2008 amid the Emperors Club prostitution scandal and his successor David Paterson was mired in a witness-tampering scandal so when Cuomo put his name forward he quickly won the Democratic nomination and trounced his Republican rival in 2010.  

    ​He is a moderate who regularly clashes with the left wing of the Democratic Party, including the Mayor of New York city, Bill de Blasio, and Bernie Sanders.

    Cuomo’s younger brother Chris, a journalist and anchor with CNN, contracted coronavirus at the end of last month but promised to keep broadcasting from self-isolation at home.

    Chris Cuomo hit the headlines in August 2019 when he lost his cool and was caught on camera raining expletives down on a man who had called him Fredo after a character in The Godfather movies.

    Chris Cuomo was widely mocked after he claimed the use of the name Fredo was “like the N-word to us.”

    Fredo was the hapless brother of Sonny and Michael Corleone and President Trump’s son, Donald junior, tweeted: “‘Take it from me Fredo isn’t the N-word for Italians, it just means you’re the dumb brother.”

    Cuomo has been widely praised by New Yorkers for his reassured presence during daily briefings on the coronavirus crisis, which has claimed the lives of more than 11,000 people in the Empire State.

    ​He was quick to invoke his executive powers to order people to stay indoors, increase the number of hospital beds and call up the National Guard and he also launched a non-profit hand sanitiser.

    Cuomo has also butted heads with the President, who he dubs "King Trump".

    Earlier this week when Trump said: “When somebody’s the president of the United States, the authority is total and that’s the way it’s gotta be. It’s total. And the governors know that.”

    Referring to the US’s long history of federalism and state’s rights, Cuomo told a TV show host: “All that annoying federal-state back-and-forth that our Founding Fathers went through, he just disregarded that.”

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York State in Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Andrew Kelly
    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York State in Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2020.

    Cuomo has described those breaking New York’s lockdown as "self-destructive" and "insensitive" but his strict tone has been accompanied by calls for residents not to panic.

    His occasional wisecracks have also lifted the tension.

    "I live alone and I'm even getting annoyed with the dog being in one place," he said recently during one briefing.

    Doug Muzzio, political science professor at Baruch College, told AFP the briefings were a “combination of press conference and therapy session and a little stand-up comedy."

    ​Cuomo's humanity and self-deprecation come as a stark contrast to Trump, whose belligerent, arrogant and even delusional performances have left audiences shocked and even ardent Republicans embarrassed.

    The hashtag #CuomoForPresident has even been trending on Twitter.

    Biden is widely expected to choose a woman as his running mate this year, but Cuomo may be in a good position to run for the White House in 2024, if voters have not forgotten him by then.

    But it is possible that, like his father before him, he has missed his opportunity.

     

    Tags:
    Donald Trump Jr, Andrew Cuomo, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    COVID-19global data
     
    Confirmed cases
     
    Recoveries
     
    Deaths
    Find out the latest
    JHU CSSE
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A delegation from Mongolia gives presents to Soviet soldiers.
    A Look Back in Colour: Archived Soviet Pictures of Great Patriotic War Revisited
    King vs. Empire State
    King vs. Empire State
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse