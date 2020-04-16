US Stock Futures Fall Following Previous Losses in Regular Trading Session

US stock futures fell in the overnight trade on Wednesday evening, CNBC News reported.
Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 180 points lower, indicating a morning drop of 178 points. S&P and Nasdaq futures also implied possible losses on Thursday morning.
In the regular trading session, major US stock indexes also slumped, with the Dow Jones closing 445.41 points (1.9 percent) lower at 23,504.35. The S&P 500 slipped 2.2 percent to 2,783.36, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.4 percent to 8,393.18.
As investors are waiting for the data on jobless claims, more American businesses are expected to lay off workers due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to the Federal Reserve's Wednesday report. The virus has contracted economic activity in all US states.
