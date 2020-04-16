Footage of Explosion at Paper Mill in Maine Emerges on Social Media

An explosion occurred at a paper mill in Jay, Maine, where about 500 people are currently employed, News Center Maine reported on Wednesday.
All employees and contractors have suffered no serious injuries, Governor Janet Mills said at a press conference following the blast.
Footage from the scene has been shared on Twitter showing an enormous cloud of black smoke rising from the damaged mill.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
#BreakingNews There was an explosion at a paper mill in Jay, Maine where they make toilet paper and paper towels. pic.twitter.com/12hyndbgFA— Liam Kent (@l___kent) April 15, 2020
The cause of the explosion remains unknown. An investigation into the incident has been opened.
All comments
Show new comments (0)