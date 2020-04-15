'Always a Waste of Time': Trump Threatens to Adjourn US Congress to Make Recess Appointments

The US president threatened on Wednesday to adjourn the federal legislature in order push through a series of recess appointments.

US President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday there had been “a concerted effort" by congressional Democrats "to make life difficult” by refusing to approve his nominations for several vacant offices.

“Whether it’s Russia Russia Russia, or whether its impeachment hoax ... it’s always a waste of time,” he told reporters outside the White House.

The remarks come just days after he claimed his "authority is total" with regards to reopening US states from lockdowns, as US governors form their own regional plans for ending travel and socialization restrictions.

Reopening Guidelines Coming Soon

Guidelines on the reopening of several US states from COVID-19 safety lockdowns will come later this week, Trump announced.

The United States has “passed the peak on new cases," Trump said, noting that guidelines on opening some US states from their lockdowns would follow on Thursday.

A plan crafted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was leaked to the Washington Post earlier on Wednesday, showing the US government agencies are looking at reopening some parts of the country by May 1. The Trump administration's 30-day plan for social distancing "to slow the spread" of COVID-19 ends the day prior.

Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of Trump's coronavirus task force, noted how different the experience of the pandemic has been for various US states. While some states have seen an explosion of cases like the New York metropolitan area, others have seen few cases and some, like Washington state, never saw the characteristic "peak" in cases.

MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...