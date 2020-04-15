Michigan Citizens Protest Restrictions Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Photo

Michigan citizens took to the streets on Wednesday to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order and other restrictions issued amid the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
Protesters were seen waving American flags and signs in support of President Trump, urging the authorities to reopen the economy, as all non-essential businesses have been closed in Michigan due to the outbreak.
While demonstrators were asked to remain in their vehicles, some of them were spotted on the steps of the Michigan Capitol with signs calling for Whitmer's resignation. Those who stayed in their cars created a massive traffic jam.
Thousands drive to Michigan Capital causing gridlock traffic to protest governor’s strict #Covid_19 lockdown measures. pic.twitter.com/yeqNKdjOAb— coronavirus NEWS (@CoronavirusUSA0) April 15, 2020
#OperationGridlock pic.twitter.com/FbrxI1n9y3— Praying Medic (@prayingmedic) April 15, 2020
- Michigan citizens protest stay-at-home order on 15 April 2020© Sputnik /
The protest was organised by the Michigan Conservative Coalition and the Michigan Freedom Fund, who asked protesters to comply with social distancing rules and stay in their vehicles.
