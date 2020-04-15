Register
17:38 GMT15 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Rep. Trey Hollingsworth

    GOP Congressman Claims Letting Some Die from Coronavirus is Lesser Evil Than Sacrificing US Economy

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    614
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107896/42/1078964211_0:101:1201:776_1200x675_80_0_0_c8d8c3c1e676da07d82ba5dbc996b377.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004151078966184-indiana-congressman-claims-letting-people-die-from-coronavirus-is-better-than-sacrificing-us/

    His comment echoes similar statements made by other senior Republicans, including President Donald Trump, who want to ease health guidelines in order to get people back to work and boost the economy.

    Republican Congressman Trey Hollingsworth said that letting people die from the coronavirus is the lesser of two evils compared with the prospect of a crashing US economy. "It is policymakers' decision to put on our big boy and big girl pants and say it is the lesser of these two evils. It is not zero evil, but it is the lesser of these two evils, and we intend to move forward in that direction”, he told the radio station WIBC-FM in Indianapolis on 14 April.

    Hollingsworth argued that the economic slowdown is too severe to continue with isolation and self-distancing measures aimed at curbing the spread of the disease, noting that he prefers the concept of a good life over a long life.

    "It is always the American government's position to say, in the choice between the loss of our way of life as Americans and the loss of life, of American lives, we have to always choose the latter", Hollingsworth said.

    Later on Tuesday he clarified his position by saying that the United States is not faced with only two solutions – a tanking economy or widespread casualties. "We can use the best of biology and economics to enable as much of the economy to operate as possible while we work to minimise disease transmission", Hollingsworth said in a statement to CNN, provided by his office.

    Hollingsworth’s comment echoes statements previously made by senior Republicans, including President Donald Trump, who want Americans to get back to work during the coronavirus crisis in order to prevent further economic slowdown. Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said that he and other older Americans are willing to risk their lives to protect the economy.

    US medical experts are cautioning against lifting the rules on self-isolation and social distancing. The US' top medical expert on infectious diseases Dr Anthony Fauci said there would be another wave of coronavirus cases. "I'll guarantee you, once you start pulling back there will be infections", Fauci said.

    The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases (more than 615,000) and the greatest death toll from the disease at more than 26,000.

    Tags:
    life under COVID-19 quarantine, economic crisis, Donald Trump, Dan Patrick
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Phantasmagoric Views of Empty Moscow Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Phantasmagoric Views of Empty Moscow Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    King vs. Empire State
    King vs. Empire State
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse