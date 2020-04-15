Senator Elizabeth Warren Officially Endorses Joe Biden for US President - Video

US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who formally dropped out of the race for the White House in March, has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for US president in a Twitter post.
Warren has published a video declaring her support for the remaining candidate in the Democratic presidential nomination race.
In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VrfBtJvFee— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020
The report comes after Senator Bernie Sanders and former President Barack Obama endorsed Biden earlier this week.
