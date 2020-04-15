US Stock Futures Drop Following Gains in Previous Session

US stock futures dropped in overnight trading following gains in the previous session, CNBC News reported on late Tuesday.
Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, were 85 points lower.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also indicated possible losses at the open on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, US stocks were higher on Tuesday, with the Dow rising 560 points, fueled by Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, and Apple's gains. The S&P 500 also was higher more than 3 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also went up 4 percent, driven by Amazon.
