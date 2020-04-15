Missouri City Offers Tesla $1 Bln in Incentives to Build Its Cybertrack Factory

Joplin, a city in the state of Missouri, has offered Tesla more than $1 billion in incentives and savings to choose it as a location for the Cybertrack factory, according to the information on the website the city has launched.
"HEY TESLA! Joplin is offering a $1 Billion package of incentives and savings", the welcoming page says.
@elonmusk, Joplin is offering a $1 BILLION package of incentives and savings to land @Tesla's new #gigafactory that will manufacture batteries and #Cybertrucks. Tesla should #ChooseJoplin, the home of battery technology. Offer: https://t.co/FgMqGVYQhN— Toby Teeter (@tobyteeter) April 13, 2020
The alluring package also includes a 1,042-acre site with retail access at a discount and local tax credits.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted earlier that his company was choosing a location for the factory in the central US.
Scouting locations for Cybertruck Gigafactory. Will be central USA.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2020
The company has already received similar incentives from other cities and states to land its facilities there, including almost $750 million in subsidies for the Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo, New York, and $1 billion in incentives for the first Gigafactory near Reno, Nevada.
