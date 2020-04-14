US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 25,000 - Johns Hopkins

According to the COVID-19 dashboard by Johns Hopkins, the US has at least 598,670 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and a total of 25,239 associated deaths.
Some 44,364 cases have recovered from the novel coronavirus in the US and an estimated 2,973,208 tests have been performed nationwide.
The state of New York alone accounts for 195,749 confirmed cases and 10,058 deaths from COVID-19.
Illinois' Cook County, has also become a hotspot for the novel coronavirus, with more with than 500 confirmed cases coming from the embattled Cook County Jail, according to NPR.
