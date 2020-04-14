New York State Records 778 More Coronavirus Fatalities, Bringing Death Toll to 10,834 - Governor

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has killed 778 more people in the US state of New York on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 10,834, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.
Cuomo said earlier that he believed the worst is over, as hospitalisations amid the pandemic appeared to have reached a plateau.
"Total hospitalisations, basically, flat, technically, tick-down, which is probably the first tick-down. So that's a good sign, but, basically, flat. So we think we are at the apex on the plateau", Cuomo said.
On 20 March, New York, along with other states, enacted the so-called PAUSE, which ordered 100 percent of the non-essential workforce to stay home, prohibited non-essential gatherings, closed restaurants, bars, and gyms, enforced strict social distancing of at least six feet, and introduced fines for those not complying with these policies. On 22 March, a state-wide stay-at-home order went into effect at 8 p.m. in New York.
The United States currently has the largest number of both coronavirus cases (583,220) and fatalities (21,662) in the world, according to data from the Coronavirus Resource Centre at Johns Hopkins University. The US is followed by Spain (over 172,500 cases and more than 18,056 deaths) and Italy (over 159,500 cases and more than 20,465 deaths).
