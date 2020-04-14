US Capital Area Reports Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 60 Deaths - Officials

"The District reported 15 additional COVID-19 related deaths," Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said via Twitter. "The city reported 103 new cases, bringing the overall positive case total to 2,058."
Maryland has confirmed 536 new COVID-19 cases, governor spokesperson Kata Hall said
"The Maryland Health Department is now reporting 9,472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland. Number of deaths: 302," Hall said via Twitter.
UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 9,472 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland.— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) April 14, 2020
We have added 536 cases since yesterday.
Negative tests: 44,261
Number of deaths: 302
Hospitalizations: 2,122 ever hospitalized
Released from isolation: 607https://t.co/1RfN0kNmTz
Virginia has confirmed 6,171 COVID-19 cases and 154 deaths related to the coronavirus disease, the state’s Department of Health said.
