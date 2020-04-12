Mississippi and Louisiana Devastated By Tornadoes as Enormous Easter Storm Pummels US South

The south of the United States is currently facing a tremendous thunderstorm system bringing tornadoes, strong rains, heavy winds and hail across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Homes, vehicles, trees and structures are at risk as the storm is predicted to continue into Sunday night.

Almost two dozen homes have been damaged after a tornado struck northern Louisiana on Sunday as a barrage of harsh weather batters the south of the United States.

The city of Monroe first tweeted "reports of damage in multiple neighbourhoods" after the storm hit at noon on Sunday.

@CityofMonroe We have reports of wind (or tornado) damage in multiple locations in Monroe.



Please cooperate with any emergency officials who may give instructions to you or your neighbors.



More details to come.



Please pray for all! — City of Monroe, LA (@CityofMonroe) April 12, 2020

​Images of wreckage which the town mayor described as "catastrophic" were later posted.

“By the grace of God, early reports show only a few minor injuries. Pray for our city! Many neighbors & friends suffered catastrophic damage. We are hurting; but not broken. Times like this remind us WE ARE STRONGER TOGETHER! Together we we will rebuild.“ - Mayor Jamie Mayo pic.twitter.com/sByzavTiTg — City of Monroe, LA (@CityofMonroe) April 12, 2020

​The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado emergency for Monroe and surrounding areas at 11:44 a.m. CDT as an approaching tornado was confirmed.

Tornado Emergency continues for Swartz LA, Fairbanks LA, Sicard LA until 12:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Ve0NA8vsZY — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) April 12, 2020

​The NWS reported that 20 homes had been damaged and that numerous planes and hangers had been hit at the Monroe Regional Airport.

All flights into Monroe Regional were cancelled.

Video and images of the disaster have been uploaded to social media.

Saw tornado wrapped in rain right after crossed it crossed I-20 near Arcadia. Many trees down. pic.twitter.com/8BXg4kDLRn — Isaac Madera 🇩🇴🇺🇸 (@isaacmadera18) April 12, 2020

​Some victims asked for prayers and support.

Mann wtf 💔💔💔 whole tornado done hit us ... pray for Monroe pic.twitter.com/i2hUmdjLBz — YNN_Fredo (@Guhhthatsfredo) April 12, 2020

​Others posted images of a dark cloud over their neighbourhood.

View of tornado warned storm over Macon MS!!! @spann pic.twitter.com/gHomQbSH9b — CNC Chasing (@CncChasing) April 12, 2020

The tornado that struck Monroe is part of a very large storm system passing over the south of the US. According to the NWS Storm Prediction Center, the thunderstorms will carry on into Sunday night.

Morning storms in Texas & the Northern Brazos Valley are continuing east this afternoon. Tornado Watch in place for Mississippi & parts of Lousiana.



Ongoing chance for big storms & severe weather across the south through the rest of the day & into the overnight hours pic.twitter.com/3S8y1mldQ5 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) April 12, 2020

​Nearly 95 million people could be affected by the storm system, with 5.8 million in the path of the most menacing portion, in Louisiana and up into the Tennessee Valley region.