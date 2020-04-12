Joe Biden Wins Alaska's Democratic Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Alaska's Democratic primary with 55,3% of the vote against Senator Bernie Sanders' 44,7%, who dropped out of the race earlier in the week.
Results from the Alaska Democratic primary were shared via Twitter by Alaska Democrats.
Results from the Alaska Democratic primary, via @AlaskaDemocrats— Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) April 12, 2020
Biden: 10,834 (55.3%)
Sanders: 8,755 (44.7%)@ABC projects @JoeBiden the winner pic.twitter.com/pp9enXnLQR
The contest has been turned into mail-in voting and was rescheduled from the original date of 4 April due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
