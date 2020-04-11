Register
18:55 GMT11 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oil field in Midland, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. Picture taken August 22, 2018

    US Banks Reportedly Set to Seize Oil and Gas Assets Fearing Energy Firms Bankruptcy

    © REUTERS / Nick Oxford
    US
    Get short URL
    436
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107892/12/1078921295_0:108:3067:1833_1200x675_80_0_0_bf8497e4b3ef6803904675b56ffb88b5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004111078921684-us-banks-reportedly-set-to-seize-oil-and-gas-assets-fearing-energy-firms-bankruptcy/

    The energy sector has been suffering from a massive drop in oil prices caused by excessive supply amid the coronavirus pandemic and the curtailment of economic activity around the world. Some US oil producers have already been forced to file for bankruptcy due to skyrocketing debts.

    Several US banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & Co and Bank of America Corp, are currently in the process of setting up independent structures to become operators of oil and gas fields across the United States, Reuters reported citing three anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

    The move, which is believed to be unprecedented since the late 1980s, is aimed at avoiding loses on energy assets as many of the banks’ lenders are concerned about bankruptcy as demand for oil has dropped sharply. The banks have not yet commented on the reported plans, and they would also be required to obtain regulatory waivers from the US government to follow through on the proposals.

    It is believed that independent companies, that can be set up by banks in the course of several months, will help them to retain energy assets from bankrupt companies in a time frame of a year and then sell them at a higher price when the oil sector bounces back. The banks have also been reportedly looking for top managers from the field, including former executives, to head up the soon-to-be established structures, the outlet reported.

    On 1 April, Colorado-based Whiting Petroleum Corp became the first producer to file for bankruptcy, while some other corporations, including Denbury Resources Inc, have been reportedly communicating with debt advisers. More than $200 billion in loans are estimated to be owed by US energy producers to their lenders.

    Oil and gas companies have been suffering from plunging energy prices and decreasing global demand amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has resulted in reduced economic activity globally.

    This Nov. 6, 2013 file photo shows a Whiting Petroleum Co. pump jack pulls crude oil from the Bakken region of the Northern Plains near Bainville, Mont.
    © REUTERS / Matthew Brown
    Oil Anger: US Senators Threaten Saudi Arabia With Diplomatic Retaliation Amid Price War – Report
    The supply glut was also exacerbated by disagreements between OPEC+ partners Saudi Arabia and Russia over possible output cuts. However, on Thursday the countries reached an agreement to reduce their oil production by 10 million barrels per day through May and June. Following reports of an output cut, crude oil prices, which have plummeted by more than 60% since the start of the year, immediately started to rebound.

    Tags:
    JP Morgan Chase & Co, coronavirus, crude oil, gas, oil, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wearing a face mask touches the graffiti-covered John Lennon Wall as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Prague, Czech Republic, 6 April 2020.
    A Hundred Days of Coronavirus Pandemic That Changed the World
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse