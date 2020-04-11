US Offers $10 Mln Reward for Info on Hezbollah Commander Muhammad Kawtharani - State Dept.

"The US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on the activities, networks, and associates of Muhammad Kawtharani, a senior Hizballah [sic] military commander," the notice said.
The State Department alleged that Kawtharani, a member of Hezbollah's Political Council, has taken over the coordinating role of paramilitary forces in Iraq that was previously played by slain Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani. US forces assassinated Soleimani in a drone strike in January.
"Kawtharani has worked to promote Hizballah’s [sic] interests in Iraq, including Hizballah [sic] efforts to provide training, funding, political, and logistical support to Iraqi Shi’a insurgent groups," it said.
The US Treasury Department added Kawtharani to its specially designated global terrorist list in 2013.
