Register
21:35 GMT10 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman looks to get information about job application in front of IDES (Illinois Department of Employment Security) WorkNet center in Arlington Heights, Ill., Thursday, 9 April 2020. Another 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to the US Department of Labour, as American workers continue to suffer from devastating job losses, furloughs and reduced hours during the coronavirus pandemic.

    ‘Unprecedented’: Record Bankruptcies Predicted in US Amid Pandemic - Professor

    © AP Photo / Nam Y. Huh
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107891/05/1078910559_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_d85e17ea4467bde0c6ba6f9572ee099b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004101078912601-unprecedented-record-bankruptcies-predicted-in-us-amid-pandemic---professor/

    US bankruptcies linked to the COVID-19 crisis will set records during the next 12 months, Edward Altman, a professor emeritus at New York University’s Stern School of Business who devised a method known as the Z-score to forecast business failures, told Bloomberg.

    “Whether it’s corporate bankruptcies or personal, this is unprecedented,” Altman said Friday. “We will break the record in dollar amounts because there are much greater amounts of debt outstanding now than in any prior downturn.”

    However, according to Bloomberg, Altman isn’t currently predicting “record-breaking bankruptcy rates in the next year despite the surge in unemployment.”

    In addition, economists at three US Federal Reserve banks predict that COVID-19-related bankruptcy filings could reach 1 million unless government stimulus programs curb that increase. At the end of the Great Recession in 2010, personal bankruptcy filings hit around 1.5 million.

    A Thursday report by the Washington Post reveals that more than 17 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past month, as the US economy faces major blowback due to the lockdowns in place to contain the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

    Also on Thursday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell warned that the US economy is declining “with alarming speed.” 

    “We are moving with alarming speed from 50-year lows in unemployment to what will likely be very high, although temporary, levels. When the virus does run its course, and it’s safe to go back to work and safe for businesses to open, then we would expect there to be a fairly quick rebound,” Powell added.

    JPMorgan economists on Thursday also stated that the US’ struggle with the pandemic will result in a 20% unemployment rate and a historic 40% plunge in the gross domestic product (GDP) for the second quarter of the year.

    “With these data in hand we think the April jobs report could indicate about 25 million jobs lost since the March survey week, and an unemployment rate around 20%,” the researchers are quoted as saying by CNBC. 

    Related:

    Pope Leads Way of the Cross Without Public for First Time Due to Coronavirus Pandemic - Video
    Pentagon Chief Says Reinstating Coronavirus-Ridden Warship's Commander Not ‘Off the Table’
    German Intelligence Monitoring Russian Media’s Coronavirus Coverage – Reports
    Eurogroup's Deal on Coronavirus Economic Package 'Still Insufficient' - Italian PM Conte
    Coronavirus is the Pin That Pierced US Economic Bubble, Says Strategist Who Predicted 2008 Crisis
    Tags:
    bankruptcy, coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Yulia Boyarintseva, master of snowboarding and snowkiting sports, walks her dog near her home outside Krasnoyarsk
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 April
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse