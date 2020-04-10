Register
17:00 GMT10 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones walks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2020, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

    FDA Threatens Alex Jones With Legal Actions Over 'Misleading' Claims on Products to Treat COVID-19

    © AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
    US
    Get short URL
    0 22
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107891/02/1078910253_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_0dcb967bf2e307aedb16e543bcfe2154.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004101078910403-fda-threatens-alex-jones-with-legal-actions-over-misleading-claims-on-products-to-treat-covid-19/

    The InfoWars website has publicly stated that products sold on its marketplace are not “intended for use in the cure, treatment or mitigation” of Covid-19, however its author Alex Jones was accused by the FDA of the distribution of false coronavirus claims through the advertising of these supplements.

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sent a public letter to Alex Jones, the author and runner of the InfoWars website, demanding the journalist take “immediate actions” in relation to “unapproved” products on his website claiming to be useful for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, while threatening Jones with legal actions if he fails to follow the request.

    “FDA is taking urgent measures to protect consumers from certain products that, without approval or authorization by FDA, claim to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19 in people”, the letter stated.

    “Failure to immediately correct the violations cited in this letter may result in legal action, including, without limitation, seizure and injunction”, the FDA added.

    The organisation argued that a number of claims Jones recently made in some of his videos, such as the one published on 10 Match and titled “Experts Say Trump Must Seal The Border Like Israel & Italy Or Face Massive Coronavirus Surge”, purport to present some of the products advertised on his website’s marketplace, including those containing colloidal silver, as effective for the prevention or treatment of coronavirus.

    FDA cites one of Jones’ quotes from the video, where he allegedly said that “the Pentagon has come out and documented, and homeland security have said this stuff kills the whole SARS corona family, at point blank range. Well of course it does, it kills every virus”.

    The development comes despite the fact that InfoWar website publicly specifies that “the products sold on this site are not intended for use in the cure, treatment, prevention, or mitigation of any disease, including the novel coronavirus” and that “any suggestion to the contrary is false and is expressly disavowed”.

    This Oct. 21, 2015, file photo shows signage inside the YouTube Space LA offices in Los Angeles. YouTube’s inability to keep ads off unsavory videos is threatening to transform a rising star in Google’s digital family into a problem child. The key question is whether a recently launched ad boycott of YouTube turns out to be short-lived or the start of a long-term marketing shift away that undercuts Google’s growth, as well as Alphabet Inc., its corporate parent.
    © AP Photo / Danny Moloshok
    ‘InfoWars’ Taken Down Day After Reappearing on YouTube
    FDA, which has been dealing with a number of warnings in relation to alleged cures of coronavirus in the last couple of weeks, has given Jones 48 hours to respond to their request.

    The runner of InfoWars websites has long been criticised for promoting conspiracy theories, with some of his programmes being banned from a number of social media websites, including Facebook. Google also removed InfoWars show from its Android App this March, after accusing Jones of allegedly spreading misinformation in relation to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, FDA, Infowars, Alex Jones
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Yulia Boyarintseva, master of snowboarding and snowkiting sports, walks her dog near her home outside Krasnoyarsk
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 April
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse