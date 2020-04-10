Register
09:18 GMT10 April 2020
    Jennifer Lopez attends the premiere for Hustlers on day three of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Saturday, 7 September 2019, in Toronto

    Pantless J-Lo Rocks Internet in Trendy Hot Pink Shoes from Her DSW Collection

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    50-year-old Jennifer Lopez had announced her partnership with Camuto Group in February, debuting with the first line of footwear for spring ’20 on 16 March in a collection featuring over 10 shoe styles, with eager fans swooping in to emulate the ageing beauty’s elegance.

    American actress, singer, and dancer Jennifer Lopez has triggered a wave of excitement on social media with pics showing her posing for a photoshoot in a hot pink turtleneck sweater with a matching bikini-style bottom.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    💓 JENNIFER LOPEZ @jlo @dsw #RandM

    Публикация от Rob Zangardi (@robzangardi)

    The new pics from a photoshoot for the celebrity’s debut campaign with the Camuto Group brand DSW were shared by her stylist Rob Zangardi.

    The scanty garments that showed off the timeless beauty of the 50 years young pop diva rocked this spring’s touted colour trend – hot pink.

    The shade continued down to the singer’s stylish round-toe mules boasting 3.75-inch heels – a style that was fast swooped up by buyers once the brand made the initial drop on 16 March.

    ​Fans were quick to respond with comments that pronounced her to be a “goddess” and “gorgeous”.

    The fans were also appreciative of the footwear line, with many posting they “wanted” those shoes.

    ​As hot pink fires up the spring ’20 fashion shows of the month for Versace, Christopher John Rogers, Off-White and others, the singer is also already featured in three major campaigns.

    Lopez is modelling for Versace, appearing in ads for Guess and has also signed up to help launch a new CitySole Court sneaker for the brand Coach.

    The “Hustlers” actress is also an executive producer and star of Quibi’s new series “Thanks a Million”.

    Actress Jennifer Lopez wears a creation as part of the Versace Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019
    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    Actress Jennifer Lopez wears a creation as part of the Versace Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019

    The show features celebrities awarding $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must then pay it forward.

    Recently, however, Jennifer Lopez and her hubby Alex Rodriguez have been spending quality time at home with their children during the current global COVID-19 pandemic.

    Previously, they were criticised over being granted special access to their local gym in Miami, despite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ statewide stay-at-home order over COVID-19, with the power couple later releasing a video on Twitter pleading for people to self-isolate.

    coronavirus, COVID-19, Versace, Jennifer Lopez
