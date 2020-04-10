Pantless J-Lo Rocks Internet in Trendy Hot Pink Shoes from Her DSW Collection

50-year-old Jennifer Lopez had announced her partnership with Camuto Group in February, debuting with the first line of footwear for spring ’20 on 16 March in a collection featuring over 10 shoe styles, with eager fans swooping in to emulate the ageing beauty’s elegance.

American actress, singer, and dancer Jennifer Lopez has triggered a wave of excitement on social media with pics showing her posing for a photoshoot in a hot pink turtleneck sweater with a matching bikini-style bottom.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram 💓 JENNIFER LOPEZ @jlo @dsw #RandM Публикация от Rob Zangardi (@robzangardi) 8 Апр 2020 в 3:54 PDT

The new pics from a photoshoot for the celebrity’s debut campaign with the Camuto Group brand DSW were shared by her stylist Rob Zangardi.

The scanty garments that showed off the timeless beauty of the 50 years young pop diva rocked this spring’s touted colour trend – hot pink.

The shade continued down to the singer’s stylish round-toe mules boasting 3.75-inch heels – a style that was fast swooped up by buyers once the brand made the initial drop on 16 March.

Ever dreamed of walking in #JLO's shoes, now’s your chance.👠



Jennifer has teamed up with the Camuto Group to launch JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ, a line of footwear & handbags, which will be sold exclusively at DSW stores & online on March 9th.



Price: $59 to $189 pic.twitter.com/51VR75F0sr — Best of Jennifer Lopez (@JLo_Philippines) February 14, 2020

​Fans were quick to respond with comments that pronounced her to be a “goddess” and “gorgeous”.

The fans were also appreciative of the footwear line, with many posting they “wanted” those shoes.

I want these shoes 👠😍 pic.twitter.com/Mm4gylVluT — 𝔇𝔢𝔢 (@itsdeexo) April 8, 2020

I like it!! 💕 I’m ordering your shoes ma 🥰 — Erika 🦋 (@erika_jlover) April 8, 2020

Idk about you but I’m glad she brightens up my day with her new foot wear. Fuck necessities when you can get jlo shoes . 🙄 #tonedeaf #notnow #grifting in the time of #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/WlUz1zWVCX — Meowth (@MeowthsWorld) April 4, 2020

Just purchased my first pair of shoes from @JLo’s collection with DSW!! Definitely not my last purchase either 😉 — heather (@heatherelyseee) April 2, 2020

​As hot pink fires up the spring ’20 fashion shows of the month for Versace, Christopher John Rogers, Off-White and others, the singer is also already featured in three major campaigns.

Lopez is modelling for Versace, appearing in ads for Guess and has also signed up to help launch a new CitySole Court sneaker for the brand Coach.

The “Hustlers” actress is also an executive producer and star of Quibi’s new series “Thanks a Million”.

© AP Photo / Luca Bruno Actress Jennifer Lopez wears a creation as part of the Versace Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019

The show features celebrities awarding $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must then pay it forward.

Recently, however, Jennifer Lopez and her hubby Alex Rodriguez have been spending quality time at home with their children during the current global COVID-19 pandemic.

Hi everyone ✨💜 The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home. @Arod and #IStayHomeFor those on the front lines - the doctors, nurses and technicians that are working so hard to keep everyone safe. Thank you @NYGovCuomo for tagging us. pic.twitter.com/tFD19yb8fr — jlo (@JLo) April 8, 2020

Previously, they were criticised over being granted special access to their local gym in Miami, despite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ statewide stay-at-home order over COVID-19, with the power couple later releasing a video on Twitter pleading for people to self-isolate.