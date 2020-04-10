Register
03:11 GMT10 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    North Shore University Hospital

    'They Need Us': One Down, New York Nursing Couple Continues Fight Against COVID-19

    © Photo : North Shore University Hospital
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107890/13/1078901322_0:7:1546:877_1200x675_80_0_0_6a51549b8b46f8ae16164f935c9fe79c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004101078901218-they-need-us-one-down-new-york-nursing-couple-continues-fight-against-covid-19/

    NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Everyday, 65-year-old nurse Aru Sinnan armors up in his "super-suit" made up of an N-19 respirator, surgical mask, goggles, facial shield and uniform to join New York’s other frontline heroes in fighting that mysterious evil called COVID-19 - while his ailing wife has her own battle with the virus at home.

    Vasuki Sinnan, 64, was a nurse at the same hospital where her husband works when she tested positive for the novel coronavirus three weeks ago. She then came down with fever, chills, cough, headache and lethargy - all known symptoms of the COVID-19.

    She has not reached the stage where she requires hospitalization; she can still breathe without a ventilator and does not need to be in an intensive care unit.

    Still, she is weak, spends most of her day in bed and finds even taking a shower "like running a marathon," in her husband’s words.

    Yet, as a nurse who took an oath herself to care for others, she cannot keep her husband at home for her selfish needs when New York is at the epicenter of the US coronavirus outbreak and the state needs him to tend to people more sick than her.

    So, they jointly made a decision that he goes to work while she tries to recover slowly at home.

    ‘We Should Be Working… They Need Us’

    "As medical care professionals, we’re exposed to the patients we’re caring for," Sinnan told Sputnik over the phone this week after returning from his shift at the North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York City. "I didn’t contract any symptoms but my wife did. My immune system is probably better than hers. Whatever the case, we’re essential workers. So long as we don’t exhibit any symptoms, we protect ourselves and those around us from any possibility of infection, we should be working. The city, state and country needs us."

    US COVID-19 cases passed the 460,000 mark on Thursday, with New York's more than 5,000 deaths accounting for about a third of the national tally of over 16,000.

    Aru Sinnan, North Shore University Hospital nurse
    © Sputnik /
    Aru Sinnan, North Shore University Hospital nurse

    Going to work is like entering a warzone for Sinnan, who dons a multi-layered bodysuit to obliterate any chance of taking a hit from the virus.

    But unlike a soldier, he has no weapon to fire back.

    "There is no vaccine, no drug, nothing we have to neutralize this enemy. People can only get better naturally. And when they do, we really celebrate," he said.

    Being properly attired for work is one thing; being conscious of every move to ensure his safety is another, says Sinnan.

    "I wear my uniform to the hospital and once I get there, I take that off and wear a disposable one. Before I go into the ICU where I work, I’ll wear another gown on top and a cap. Throughout the time, I’ll also have my N-19 respirator, surgical mask, goggles, facial shield and gloves on," he said. "Each time I exit the ICU, the gown, cap, respirator, surgical mask and gloves are discarded. The goggles and facial shields have to be cleaned for reuse."

    All the COVID-19 patients he cares for are in ICU and on life-support.

    "The last thing we want to do is bring any new infections to them or let ourselves be infected by what we touch or what’s in the air," Sinnan said.

    Staying Cautious Even After Work

    Returning home means being just as careful, he said.

    "Upon leaving the car, I’ll sanitize my keys before I open the door, then the door knob. After I get in, I go straight into the shower, discarding everything. Throughout the time, I'm at home, I’m wearing a mask. I try to be as protective as I can be, since Vasuki is already infected," Sinnan said, adding that his wife isolates herself in a separate room and he maintains his six-feet distance in her presence.

    The Sinnans live in a two-family home, with the top floor occupied by his daughter, son-in-law and the couple’s 10-month-old baby.

    "We haven’t had any contact with them. I haven’t carried my grandson for more than a month," he said.

    He hasn’t gone out for grocery shopping either in that duration, thanks to a pantry and refrigerator often stocked months in advance - a practice cultivated over the past 35 years since he left his native Malaysia for Britain, before moving eventually to the United States.

    Sinnan does not need to buy fresh vegetables too as he grows his own in his garden. Some of those greens are helping his wife’s recovery, he said.

    "She is on Indian ayurvedic diet with ginger, garlic and cumin seeds. We're seeing progress."

    Multiple Dressing, Cleansing Rituals

    The ritual of dressing multiple times in a day just to go through doors, and cleansing everything one touches can be maddening. But for the sake of safety, it has to be done, said Sinnan.

    "I go in and out of ICU at least four to five times a day. If a patient becomes very sick or unstable, I might have to do it many more times. Every nurse cares for three patients on the average. There are 12 beds and six nurses in my unit. You can imagine the amount of protective equipment we use in a day," he said.

    Sinnan is thankful that the North Shore University Hospital has adequate supplies of these. Being in one of the less populated Long Island suburbs of New York’s Nassau County has seen the hospital attracting fewer COVID-19 cases unlike Queens’ Elmhurst Hospital, where doctors have had to recycle masks for days and a meat-transporting refrigerated truck had to be brought in to serve as a back-up morgue.

    Whatever the case, staff at his hospital have been conscientious in preventing wastage, he said.

    "Once you go into the ICU, and if you need something, it should be made available to you, instead of you having to come out. What we have is a floater, a person who’ll just be going around and helping fetch things from outside. I'll just ring the bell and they’ll come and hand me what I need. In that case, we use less equipment per individual. And everything is still very well contained."

    While the North Shore University Hospital has been able to accommodate all incoming cases of the COVID-19, it was getting filled up too, said Sinnan.

    "There are more cases coming in. We used to have a surgical ICU, medical ICU, neuro ICU, cardio-thoracic ICU and CCU - now out of the five, four have been turned completely into ICU for COVID-19 patients. On top of that, we have placed another 20 over beds in another wing of the hospital. There are nearly 100 beds now," he said.
    Sharing the Pain

    Besides the suffering of the patients, he feels for the pain of their loved ones.

    "All COVID-19 patients have zero visitors from the moment of admission. Unless they get better, their families never get to see them again. When a death happens, we just call the family and let them know that their loved one has passed away, and then we send the body to the morgue," he said.

    If there is one thing he wishes to change, it’s the attitude of those who downplay social distancing on the false notion that their immunity is strong enough to withstand the virus.

    "This thing has killed old people and young people. You’re lucky if you haven’t been infected. But if you have and you're an asymptomatic carrier and you’re not practicing distancing, it’s dangerous for those around you. I just tell people: If we do this properly once, we may not have to face this again. Let’s just do it. Don’t complain," he said.

    While he’s worried about his wife, he is confident she will make a full recovery to return to work by his side.

    "Everything is trial and error for now. Every day is a new discovery," he concluded.

    Related:

    Trump Says Ordered 1000 Medical Military Personnel Deployed to New York City Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
    Coronavirus Patients Housed in New York Hospital Ship Meant for Non-Infected Patients
    Live From New York City After Trump Orders Military Deployment​ - Video
    Cuomo Says Tesla-Made Ventilators Will Not Be Ready In Time for COVID-19 Apex in New York
    United Airlines to Cancel 90% of Flights to New York, New Jersey Airports - Reports
    Tags:
    nurse, coronavirus, COVID-19, New York, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Passengers wearing face masks and rain coats to protect against the spread of coronavirus walk outside of Hankou train station after of the resumption of train services in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Wednesday, 8 April 2020. After 11 weeks of lockdown, the first train departed Wednesday morning from a re-opened Wuhan, the origin point for the coronavirus pandemic, as residents once again were allowed to travel in and out of the sprawling central Chinese city.
    Wuhan Lockdown Lifted: Daily Life in City That Became Epicentre of COVID-19 Outbreak in China
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse