Register
00:09 GMT10 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Next 'Great American Eclipse' in 2024 Predicted to Be Most Watched In History

    © AP Photo / Mark Humphrey
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105667/02/1056670228_0:18:3000:1706_1200x675_80_0_0_dc8c47f22a03e73f828936212add4d74.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004091078900312-next-great-american-eclipse-in-2024-predicted-to-be-most-watched-in-history/

    Dubbed the "Great American Eclipse", the 2017 total solar eclipse event saw a totality spanning from the Pacific to the Atlantic Ocean lasting about 2 minutes as an estimated 12 million gazed up at the moon-blocked sun.

    The next significant north American total solar eclipse will appear on 8 April 2024, beginning in Mexico and shifting north and east up through Texas to New England and finish in Canada.

    Total eclipse is set to start at 12:38 p.m. ET, 4 years from today, and end at its northernmost point at 3:55 p.m., covering parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland.

    It will follow a different path than the 2017 eclipse, which began in the Pacific Northwest, cut across the Midwest, before ending in the Southeast.

    Experts are saying that the 2024 celestial event will last 139 minutes over land and have a 100-mile-wide path in totality, while also partially darkening much of the continent.

    "What is most exciting about the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse is that the total phase of eclipse is nearly twice as long as the 2017 eclipse", said Michael Zeiler, an eclipse cartographer who founded GreatAmericanEclipse.com, Forbes reported.

    "Because it is so much longer, the width of the path of totality is also bigger".

    “Not since July 22, 2009 has a total solar eclipse over four minutes in duration been visible to a major population”, said Zeiler.

    Zeiler explained that while 12 million people in the United States lived within the path of the 2017 eclipse, 32 million people reside within the path of the 2024 phenomena.

    “When you factor in the heightened interest after the 2017 eclipse and the proximity of the eclipse path to the most populated parts of the country, it’s possible that 40 or 50 million Americans will go to see totality".

    If the total audience reaches that number, it would make it the most watched eclipse event in history.

    The last total solar eclipse on July 2, 2019, reached 4 minutes, 33 seconds, but only in parts of the Pacific Ocean. Those flying in a chartered Boeing 787-9 aircraft, in an attempt to see the event, experienced an 8-minute totality, while most viewers on the ground saw 2 minutes in Chile and Argentina and much of North America.

    Related:

    Prime Minister Modi’s Picture While Watching Solar Eclipse Triggers Meme Fest, He Says 'Enjoy'!
    Superstitious Indian Parents Bury Disabled Children Neck-Deep During Solar Eclipse - Photos
    'Man Who Looked at Solar Eclipse’: Hillary Clinton Ignites Twitter Savaging Trump’s Medical Advice
    Tags:
    The Atlantic, Moon, Sun, cosmic distance, North America, Eclipse
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Passengers wearing face masks and rain coats to protect against the spread of coronavirus walk outside of Hankou train station after of the resumption of train services in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Wednesday, 8 April 2020. After 11 weeks of lockdown, the first train departed Wednesday morning from a re-opened Wuhan, the origin point for the coronavirus pandemic, as residents once again were allowed to travel in and out of the sprawling central Chinese city.
    Wuhan Lockdown Lifted: Daily Life in City That Became Epicentre of COVID-19 Outbreak in China
    Stephing Down
    Stephing Down
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse