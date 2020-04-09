Trump, COVID-19 Task Force Hold Press Briefing in Washington - Video

On Thursday, the data published by Johns Hopkins University showed that the COVID-19 death toll in the United States has risen above 16,000, with the total number of confirmed cases in the US since the start of the outbreak 451,491.

US President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force are holding a press conference in Washington DC to update the public on the progress in slowing the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump threatened to cut the WHO's finding, accusing the agency of being "China-biased" amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, he then backtracked on the statement, adding that "I'm not saying I'm going to do it, but we're going to look at it".

