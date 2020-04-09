Register
21:06 GMT09 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Massachusetts

    US COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 16,000 - Johns Hopkins Data

    © REUTERS / Brian Snyder
    US
    Get short URL
    5104
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107882/67/1078826786_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_984e16b8739b768d347aa532a3a2ed67.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004091078899944-us-covid-19-death-toll-tops-16000---johns-hopkins-data/

    The reported death toll associated with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic in the US surpassed 16,000 fatalities on Thursday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University dashboar

    With at least 452,582 cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the US, the nation is continuing to grapple with the sheer volume of infected individuals. 

    As of this article's publication, some 16,129 individuals who contracted the virus have died in the US. Italy, which has reported at least 18,279 COVID-19-related death, is the only country with more fatalities. 

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that his state reported 799 deaths, making Thursday the third consecutive day for record-high fatalities. 

    “That is so shocking and painful and breathtaking, I don’t even have the words for it," he said, as reported by the Boston Globe

    New York City alone represents a major portion of the US' infected population, with 80,204 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,260 deaths, according to NYC Health

    Michigan and New Jersey have also been significantly impacted by the novel coronavirus. The New Jersey Department of Health has reported 51,027 positives for the COVID-19 test and at least 1,700 related deaths statewide. An estimated 21,504 novel coronavirus cases have been reported by Michigan's health department, along with a total of 1,076 fatalities linked to the contagious disease. 

    Despite the growing body count, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appeared optimistic about the US economy during a video conference hosted by the Brookings Institution think tank on Thursday.

    "When the virus does run its course and it's safe to go back to work and safe for business to open, then we would expect there to be a fairly quick rebound as people do go back to work and start resuming normal levels of economic activity," he said, adding that June 30 would be his rough estimate. 

    It's worth noting that around 24,815 cases of the virus in the US have been identified as "recovered." Worldwide, 346,780 cases have been labeled "recovered." 

    Though initial estimates suggested somewhere between 100,000 to 200,000 Americans would die from the pandemic by early August, the new model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts a peak of 60,415 COVID-19-related deaths. 

    Related:

    Vietnamese Nationals Face Deportation After Breaking South Korea Lockdown Rules
    ‘More Cases to Come’: Pentagon Frets at Deploying Carrier Nimitz as Roosevelt’s Outbreak Worsens
    Buff Barker: German Shepherd K-9 Does Push-Ups With Officers
    Photos: Indian Residents Snap Clear Shots of Himalayas as Air Quality Improves Amid Lockdown
    Gaza Strip Runs Out of COVID-19 Test Kits, Fueling Fears of Health Sector Collapse
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Passengers wearing face masks and rain coats to protect against the spread of coronavirus walk outside of Hankou train station after of the resumption of train services in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Wednesday, 8 April 2020. After 11 weeks of lockdown, the first train departed Wednesday morning from a re-opened Wuhan, the origin point for the coronavirus pandemic, as residents once again were allowed to travel in and out of the sprawling central Chinese city.
    Wuhan Lockdown Lifted: Daily Life in City That Became Epicentre of COVID-19 Outbreak in China
    Stephing Down
    Stephing Down
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse