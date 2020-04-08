US CDC Chief Advises Essential Workers Exposed to COVID-19 May Return to Work if Monitored

Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevented (CDC) Robert Redfield stated Wednesday that essential workers exposed to COVID-19 can return to work if they take certain precautions.

According to Redfield, essential workers who have been exposed to the deadly coronavirus can return to work if they are asymptomatic, take their temperatures, wear face masks and practice social distancing, Reuters reported.

​The guidelines are also expected to state that employers of those who have been exposed to COVID-19 take their employees' temperatures before they start work and send any employees who become sick during the workday home immediately. Employers will also be encouraged to "increase air exchange in the building," "increase the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces" and "test the use of face masks to make sure they do not interfere with workflow."

According to the 2013 Essential Services Act, an essential worker is someone whose work involves the safety of human life and the protection of property. Essential workers thus include members of law enforcement and public safety, health care providers and emergency personnel as well as those in food production.

At the end of March, US President Donald Trump said that his administration was extending its "15 Days to Slow the Spread" guidelines until April 30 in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Under the guidelines, those in the critical infrastructure industry such as "healthcare services and pharmaceutical and food supply" have a "special responsibility to maintain [their] normal work schedules."