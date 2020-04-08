Linda Tripp, Woman Who Helped Ignite Bill Clinton Impeachment, Dead at Age 70

Linda Tripp, a Pentagon civil servant whose revelations of an affair between then-US President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to Clinton’s 1998 impeachment, has died at the age of 70, her family has announced.

Tripp’s daughter Allison Trip Foley announced on Facebook late Tuesday night that her mother was on her deathbed, and Tripp’s son-in-law confirmed her Wednesday death to the New York Post.

Tripp came to national prominence in 1998, when she delivered surreptitiously recorded conversations with Lewinsky to then-Independent Counsel Ken Starr, which exposed Lewinsky and Clinton’s sexual relationship.

Clinton denied the accusations, and he was impeached later that year for perjury and obstruction of justice, eventually being acquitted on both charges.

Lewinsky, who later attempted to testify against Tripp in a Maryland court for illegally wiretapping their calls, tweeted Wednesday afternoon a message of solace for Tripp.

​“No matter the past, upon hearing that Linda Tripp is very seriously ill, I hope for her recovery,” Lewinsky tweeted. “I can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family.”