Register
22:09 GMT08 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Videos: NYPD Officers Come to Blows With Civilians Amid Arrest

    © CC BY 2.0 / Gianandrea Villa
    US
    Get short URL
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107826/80/1078268053_0:232:3073:1960_1200x675_80_0_0_0373cb242149742028b1dd2b857721a7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004081078887085-videos-nypd-officers-come-to-blows-with-civilians-amid-arrest-/

    Three New York City residents have been booked and charged with various crimes after what was supposed to be one arrest in the Bronx turned into an unexpected brawl.

    Around 4:50 p.m. local time on Monday, New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers with the 52nd Precinct managed to track down Yoemdy Castro, a 27-year-old wanted for robbery, in the Bronx, reported daily newspaper AM New York Metro (AMNY).

    During the arrest, two cops were approached by Nelson Jimenez, a 31-year-old man who police say was promptly given lawful orders to back up from the immediate area.

    Jimenez defied said orders and delivered a sucker punch to one of the officers before taking off down the street. The NYPD was later able to obtain footage of the incident recorded by a bystander at the scene.

    Video uploaded by Twitter user NYcars212 offered a clearer view of the attack.

    Jimenez was ultimately arrested and charged with assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, assault, harassment and obstructing government administration, according to AMNY. It’s alleged the 31-year-old kicked the same officer in the groin and thigh area as he was being arrested.

    Police charged Castro with resisting arrest, bail jumping and unlawful possession of marijuana, on top of initial charges of robbery, grand larceny, petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and menacing.

    While the NYPD only showed a portion of the incident, extended footage of the altercation, published on Facebook by Jaime Diaz, showed there was another civilian who got involved in the arrest.

    Brandee Isom, a 25-year-old woman, is seen getting punched in the face by an officer around the 2:18 mark. Prior to getting socked in the face by the cop, Isom is seen attempting to get close to Castro, despite allegedly having been ordered to back up.

    Twitter user Tamara Nichole highlighted the cop’s punch and asserted that the NYPD made a deliberate choice to not publish this particular part of the brawl.

    Soon after, the young woman is taken to the ground by two officers and arrested. On top of her possible injuries, Isom was charged with assaulting a police officer and obstructing governmental administration, as the cops claim she struck one of the officers.

    Related:

    Videos: US Cops Handcuff, Arrest 16-Year-Old Suffering From Epileptic Seizure
    ‘I Feared for my Life’: Student Choked by US Cop in Viral Video, Officer Suspended
    Video: US Cop Follows Black Men Around Grocery Store Over Their Medical Masks
    Burglaries in New York City Spike by 75% Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    ‘Social Distancing Protocols Working’ in New York, Despite Rising Death Toll - Journalist
    Tags:
    NYPD, New York Police Department (NYPD), social media, arrest, fight, brawl, altercation, Bronx, New York, New York City
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coloured Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies Ready for Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Coloured Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies Ready for Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Stephing Down
    Stephing Down
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse