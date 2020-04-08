Trump, Coronavirus Task Force Hold COVID-19 Press Conference - Video

The US remains the most coronavirus-affected country in the world, as the COVID-19-related death-toll surpasses 13,800, according to Johns Hopkins University Resource Centre data.

US President Donald Trump and his White House coronavirus task force members are holding a press conference in Washington DC to give updates on slowing the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

At a Tuesday briefing, Trump announced that he would "look at" the possibility of cutting funding for the World Health Organization, criticizing its performance during the pandemic and accusing the agency in being "China-biased".

Currently, the number of confirmed cases in the USA has eclipsed 404,000 with more than 13,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University Resource Centre data.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.