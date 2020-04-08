Trump Calls on 'Bernie People' to Come to Republican Party After Sanders Quits Presidential Race

The 78-year-old suspended his campaign just a day after the primary in Wisconsin. He was considered the frontrunner among the Democratic hopefuls at the beginning of his campaign and won some of the first votes, but was less successful in recent primaries, most of which were won by ex-Vice President Joe Biden.

US President Donald Trump called on Bernie Sanders' supporters to turn to the Republican Party after the Vermont senator announced his decision to drop out of the presidential race. Trump claimed that Sanders' withdrawal plays into the hands of the Democrats and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and noted that the senator would have won Super Tuesday if Elizabeth Warren had not run for president.

Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

​Trump’s statement refers to the leak of Democratic National Convention (DNC) emails during the 2016 presidential campaign, in which several DNC operatives spoke negatively about Sanders. The leaks prompted allegations that the DNC and the Democratic Party were trying to torpedo Sanders' campaign in order to help Hillary Clinton win the nomination. The DNC later issued an apology to Sanders and his supporters, while the organisation’s chair, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, resigned.

Sanders’ withdrawal from the 2020 campaign clears the way for Joe Biden to become the Democratic Party’s nominee in the upcoming election. However, at the beginning of the campaign, the situation was quite the opposite. Following the Iowa caucuses, Biden was only fourth, with six delegates, while Sanders came in second with 12, trailing behind the newcomer Pete Buttigieg.

The Vermont senator then strengthened his position by winning the primaries in New Hampshire, Nevada, California, and Colorado. However, everything changed after Super Tuesday, which was dominated by Joe Biden, who took the lead thereafter.

Prior to Super Tuesday, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden. Sanders claimed that the two were pressured by establishment to withdraw from the trace.