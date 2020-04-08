Trump Names Kayleigh McEnany as White House Press Secretary

"McEnany, currently the National Press Secretary for Donald J. Trump for President, will serve as the White House Press Secretary", the statement said.
Current Defense Department spokesperson Alyssa Farah is also joining the White House as Director of Strategic Communications, while Ben Williamson will assist her and McEnany as Senior Communications Advisor, the statement added.
It's official: @kayleighmcenany announced as the incoming White House Press Secretary.@OANN pic.twitter.com/QTQqbuckFh— Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) April 8, 2020
On Tuesday, the White House said current Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving to return to her previous role as head of the First Lady’s staff.
