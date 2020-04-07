Trump, Coronavirus Task Force Hold COVID-19 Press Briefing in Washington - Video

As of 7 April, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US eclipsed 380,000, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Resource Centre. There are over 12,000 fatalities, most of which are registered in New York City.

US President Donald Trump and members of the White House Сoronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing in Washington DC, as the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country tops 12,300.

Previously, Trump predicted that this week, 5-11 April, would be "the hardest one" the country might face amid resisting the spread of the pandemic, and urged viewers to prepare for "a lot of deaths".

The US is the most coronavirus-affected country in the world with more than 386,000 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University Resource Centre data.

