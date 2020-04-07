Trump Replaces Inspector General Tasked With COVID-19 Economic Relief Effort Implementation - Report

In late March, US President Donald Trump signed the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. He also previously signed two other emergency relief bills, passed by Congress, totalling $113 billion.

President Donald Trump has dismissed Glenn Fine, the inspector general who was tasked with the implementation of the coronavirus economic relief, according to Politico.

“Mr Fine is no longer on the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee”, Dwrena Allen, a spokesperson for the Pentagon inspector general's office, said, confirming his dismissal to Politico.

Fine, the acting Pentagon watchdog, has been replaced by the Environmental Protection Agency's inspector general, the outlet added. There are no immediate details as to the reasons for the replacement.

The development comes on the heels of reports that the US Treasury Department is looking to request another $200 billion from Congress to replenish the small business coronavirus programme. The Trump administration has so far rolled out a $2 trillion stimulus package to aid the US economy amid the fight against COVID-19.

The economic relief comes as the United States is being rocked by one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks, which has stoked fears of hundreds of thousands of job losses.

According to data published on the official site of Johns Hopkins University, the United States had recorded 378,289 total confirmed cases, 11,830 deaths, and 20,003 recoveries as of 7 April, at 7:04 pm.