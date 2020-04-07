White House Press Secretary Grisham Leaving Post

Grisham has been working at the post since 1 July 2019, replacing her predecessor Sarah Sanders. The press secretary has not yet commented on her departure.

The White House has announced that Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has left her post and will be working from now on as chief of staff for First Lady Melania Trump. Her reported departure comes amid efforts by POTUS’ Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to reform the president's communications department.

Grisham previously worked for the FLOTUS as deputy chief of staff for communications between 2017 and 2019, but later assumed the post of White House press secretary after the departure of Sarah Sanders on 1 July 2019. Before taking a job in the East Wing, Grisham also worked as a press aide on Trump's presidential campaign back in 2016.

The now former press secretary has been increasingly absent at senior staff meetings and public announcements. The announcements largely concerned the situation with the coronavirus outbreak and were mostly coordinated by the team of Vice President Mike Pence.

The broadcaster reports, citing anonymous sources, that several candidates are being reviewed for the role of press secretary, including Trump’s presidential campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany and Alyssa Farah, the spokeswoman for the Defence Department.