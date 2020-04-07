Miami Beach Closed for Visitors Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Restrictions - Video

The United States is currently dealing with one of most acute coronavirus crises with 367,650 total cases and 10,943 deaths. The virus, which originated in China's Wuhan, has already infected over one million people globally in just a span of three months.

The sunshine state moved to introduce a lockdown to battle the coronavirus, limiting the movements and personal interactions of Floridians outside their homes.

Florida has reported a total of 13,629 coronavirus infections that has killed 254 people across the state.