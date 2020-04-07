Trump Asks US Pharma Companies to Help in Treatment of UK PM Boris Johnson

The head of the British cabinet was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus back in March and quarantined himself at 10 Downing Street; however, his condition has not improved over the past several weeks, so the politician was admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) in London.

US President Donald Trump stated he has asked American pharma companies to help in the treatment of the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"I've asked two of the leading companies ... They've come with the solutions and just have done incredible jobs – and I've asked him to contact London immediately. "They've really advanced therapeutics … and they have arrived in London already. The London office has whatever they need. We'll see if we can be of help. We've contacted all of Boris's doctors, and we'll see what is going to take place, but they are ready to go", he said.

The president did not name the firms, but the statement was delivered after he held a meeting with the heads of four US pharmaceutical and biotech companies: Amgen, Genentech, Gilead, and Regeneron.

Johnson was sent to the ICU of St Thomas' Hospital on Monday and in the meantime, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is chairing government meetings and leading the nation's fight against the coronavirus. According to Raab, he last spoke with the PM on Saturday, 4 April, but Johnson is still in charge and is issuing directions when it is required.

Sputnik previously reported, citing a source in the National Health Service, that Johnson had been put on a ventilator due to respiratory problems, however, British officials denied the reports.