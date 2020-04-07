Register
03:06 GMT07 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Army Specialist Fredrick Spencer assembles a T1 Hamilton ventilator in a mobile lab unit in the Javits New York Medical Station intensive care unit bay monitoring coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in New York City, U.S. Apri 4, 2020

    US Seizes Ventilators Bought for Barbados Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

    © REUTERS / US NAVY
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronovirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (53)
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107886/17/1078861750_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_5f26318a820be34c93d0253b3366026b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004071078861742-us-seizes-ventilators-bought-for-barbados-amid-covid-19-pandemic---reports/

    Earlier, media in Canada, France and Germany reported that the US was withholding medical supplies intended for other countries, as the White House has denied the allegations.

    The Trump administration has reportedly seized 20 ventilators that were sent to Barbados by pop star and native daughter Rihanna, the Caribbean island nation’s top health official told local media on Sunday. The island nation's Minister of Health and Wellness, Jeffrey Bostic, said that his office is currently investigating how it happened, Barbados Today news outlet reported

    "They were seized in the United States. Paid for, but seized, so we are trying to see exactly what is going to transpire there,” Bostic said. “But I remind you that ventilators are one of the most in-demand items in the world today and Barbados is merely wrestling with the other 203 countries and territories around the world seeking to secure as many of these pieces of equipment as possible."

    Bostic noted that currently Barbados is not experiencing a shortage of ventilators, but this could change as the coronavirus impact on the country is set to worsen. Currently, the number of confirmed cases in Barbados is 60, according to Johns Hopkins University data

    This comes amid multiple reports from countries that the US has seized medical equipment intended for other nations. Canadian officials told a local news outlet that a large shipment of medical masks had been held up by US officials, adding that the two nations were currently negotiating the situation.

    German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel reported that protective masks meant for German police officers were "intercepted" by the US, while French officials have said that a shipment of masks from China ordered by France had been snatched by the Trump administration. The White House has denied any wrongdoing and has refuted the allegations

    The reports come as the US has experienced a shortage of necessary medical equipment amid the pandemic. There are over 368,000 confirmed cases in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

    ​Globally, the number of coronavirus cases has eclipsed 1,300,000 with over 74,000 fatalities. 

     

     

    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronovirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (53)

    Related:

    UK Warns Against 'Damaging Protectionism' After US Accused of 'Hijacking' Masks Meant for Europe
    Canadian Deputy PM Says Ottawa in Talks With Washington Over Medical Masks Withheld by US
    Trump Says Ordered 1000 Medical Military Personnel Deployed to New York City Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
    Tags:
    US, Barbados, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    COVID-19 Through the Prism of a Microscope
    COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse