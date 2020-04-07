Acting Secretary of Navy Modly Apologises to Fired Captain Crozier After Calling Him 'Stupid'

Earlier, Modly blasted the recently fired captain Brett Crozier to the ship’s crew on Sunday, saying that he had been either “too naive or too stupid” to be in command. Captain was fired after penning a letter begging for help in combating the COVID-19 outbreak on the warship.

Acting Secretary of Navy Thomas Modly has apologized for his comments towards the recently fired captain Crozier the USS Theodore Roosevelt. He apologized "directly to Captain Crozier, his family and the entire crew of the Theodore Roosevelt" for "any pain" his remarks may have caused.

"I believe, precisely because he is not naive and stupid, that he sent his alarming email with the intention of getting it into the public domain in an effort to draw public attention to the situation on his ship", Modly said in his statement.

BREAKING: Acting Secnav apologizes for comments amid calls for his resignation. pic.twitter.com/SroHrLUYIP — David B. Larter (@DavidLarter) April 7, 2020

Congressmen Ted Lieu and Ruben Gallego wrote in a letter to Defence Secretary Mark Esper that for dismissing the captain in a fit of anger instead of "dealing with the vessel in a mature manner expected of civilian military leaders during national crisis" Modly needed to be fired.

Earlier, Modly lambasted Crozier in front of the whole crew for writing a letter to Navy leaders, in which the captain asked for help in finding adequate quarters in which to quarantine most of his 4,000-member crew before they all could get tested for coronavirus. Modly called him "either naive or stupid to be a commanding officer of a ship like this".