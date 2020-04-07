Register
01:35 GMT07 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    John Bolton

    Bolton Accuses WHO of Being 'Accomplice to China's Massive Coverup of COVID-19'

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / John Bolton
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Top One Million Globally (90)
    103
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107817/00/1078170050_0:0:2049:1153_1200x675_80_0_0_e7e672ab2132bf0ab18a35b40bd88435.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004071078861176-bolton-accuses-who-of-being-accomplice-to-chinas-massive-coverup-of-covid-19/

    Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has repeatedly blamed China for 'lying' about the novel coronavirus outbreak, and has cast doubt on the country's economic recovery and statistics on the pandemic.

    Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton slammed the World Health Organization (WHO) in a tweet, expressing support for the resignation of the agency's Director General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

    The former Trump appointee claimed that WHO is "an accomplice" to the alleged concealment of information from China regarding the deadly pandemic. 

    Both US Senator Ted Cruz and his fellow Republican Senator Marco Rubio have expressed skepticism regarding the current WHO leadership. Cruz previously claimed that "a reevaluation of WHO leadership is urgently called for", after the GOP lawmaker alleged that the world health agency "lost its credibility by consistently bending to the Chinese Communist Party". Cruz's claims were echoed by Rubio.​

    In a series of tweets, Bolton accused China of "using a pandemic as cover to advance military objectives", "concealment of data" and "atrocious behaviour on coronavirus". He suggested creating a "black book of China and coronavirus", casting doubts on China's economic recovery after the peak of COVID-19 in the country passed and claiming that China is using COVID-19 in "waging propaganda war to damage the US global leadership". 

    China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday slammed "shameless" efforts by US lawmakers to cast doubt on China's handling of the coronavirus. Spokeswoman Hua Chunying claimed during a press briefing that China "has done its best to be open, transparent, and accountable".

    "We understand the US is facing difficulties and some officials are under pressure and feel deeply for the hardship of American people," Hua said. "Out of humanitarian spirit, we would like to provide support and help to them. But slander, smears and blame games cannot make up for lost time. More lies will only waste more time and lead to more lives lost."

    She also urged US politicians not to "play the blame game" and instead focus on saving lives. 

    ​This came after the US president, Donald Trump, questioned the accuracy of Chinese figures on the pandemic, saying that "their numbers seem to be a little bit on the light side". US Vice President Mike Pence parroted the accusations against China when asked why the Trump administration was so late in understanding the threat of the pandemic. Pence declared that the US "could've been better off if China had been more forthcoming".

    China has recently announced that it is stepping out of the coronavirus crisis, with official reports of over 90 percent of those infected having recovered from the pandemic, shown by Johns Hopkins University Resource Centre data. Currently the US is the most coronavirus-affected country in the world, with the number of confirmed cases now surpassing 366,000. 

    Topic:
    Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Top One Million Globally (90)

    Related:

    Beijing Blasts US ‘Politicians Full of Lies’ for ‘Shameless’ Claims About China’s COVID-19 Mortality
    COVID-19: US ‘Hijacked’ Batch of Face Masks Ordered by France From China - Reports
    Scapegoating: US Media Still Blames China to Divert Responsibility
    Tags:
    John Bolton, US, China, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    COVID-19 Through the Prism of a Microscope
    COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse