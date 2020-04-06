Register
00:04 GMT07 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2020

    ‘It’s Just Wrong’: Trump Rejects IG Report on COVID-19 Testing Backlogs, Hints Political Angle

    © REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronovirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (52)
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107884/91/1078849128_0:0:2994:1685_1200x675_80_0_0_63effb6a97c1b8c0777011f50b103e7a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004061078861092-its-just-wrong-trump-rejects-ig-report-on-covid-19-testing-backlogs-hints-political-angle/

    US President Donald Trump rejected the findings of an inspector general’s report on Monday, suggesting the report was politically biased, and he called the reporters who asked him about it “fake news.”

    During a briefing at the White House by his Coronavirus Task Force on Monday, Trump was asked questions by several reporters about the report published that day by Christi Grimm, the principal deputy inspector general for the Department of Health and Human Services. The report surveyed 323 hospitals between March 23 and March 27 and found widespread shortages of testing supplies and personal protective equipment, long waits for the results of COVID-19 tests and difficulties expanding their capacities to help additional patients.

    “It’s just wrong,” Trump said. “Did I hear the word ‘inspector general?’ Really? It’s wrong, and they’ll talk to you about it. It’s wrong.”

    A reporter pressed the question, noting the report came “from your own government.”

    “Well, where did he come from, the inspector general? What’s his name? Find me his name, let me know. If you find me his name I’d appreciate it. All I can tell you is this: we put up on the board - you’re going to ask the admiral,” Trump said, referring to Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir.

    “But sir, these are hospitals who say that they’re waiting a week or longer to get their test results,” she asked. “Why is this still taking so long?”

    “Give me the name of the inspector general,” Trump said. “Could politics be entered into that?”

    After Trump moved on, other reporters soon returned to the question of the IG report, telling him the name of the inspector general and reiterating that her report was based on a survey of hundreds of US hospitals.

    "It still could be her opinion. When was she appointed?” Trump asked. “The point is, we are doing an incredible job on testing, we are doing a better job than anyone in the world right now on testing. There’s nobody close … Let me know when she was appointed, would you?”

    Giroir’s answer was more informative, but no less condemnatory of the IG report for that.

    “As the president said, 1.79 million tests have been done, and this does not count the hundreds of thousands of tests that are done within hospitals that are now currently not reporting, so I’m sure we’re well over 2 million,” Giroir told the reporters.

    “That inspector general report was done here, on 23rd and 24th, during our ramp-up period, quite a long time ago. There was clearly, and it’s hard to interpret the report, because it mixes up all kinds of things, but clearly there was complaints by some hospitals of a backlog, probably that sent out tests, and that is true: there were several days of backlog at some of the major labs that have been taken care of.”

    “I don’t know the inspector general, I don’t know that person, I’ll tell you one thing I have a problem with: if there was such a problem that she knew about - her or he knew about - on March 23rd and 24th, why did I find out about the tests from them on the news media at 8 o’clock this morning? If there was a problem, I think you’re ethically obliged to tell me where that is so we can interact with it like I do every single day. So, that’s a discussion for the future,” Giroir said.

    Trump then asked the reporters: “How long has that person been in government?”

    “She did serve in the previous administration,” responded Jonathan Karl, the chief White House correspondent for ABC News. Trump’s reply was furious.

    “Oh, you didn’t tell me that! Oh, I see. You didn’t tell me that, John … You mean the Obama administration. Thank you for telling me that. See, there’s a typical ‘fake news’ deal. You’re a third-rate reporter, and what you just said is a disgrace, OK? … Thank you very much, John, thank you very much. You will never make it.”
    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronovirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (52)

    Related:

    UK Working to See How Intensive Testing Could Replace Some Lockdown Measures - Top Epidemiologist
    US Military in South Korea Tests Guests for Coronavirus With... Apple Vinegar
    Trump: USNS Comfort Will Be Open to Treat COVID-19 Patients From New York, New Jersey
    Tags:
    Inspector General, testing, fake news, task force, COVID-19, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    COVID-19 Through the Prism of a Microscope
    COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse