Trump, Coronavirus Task Force Hold Press Briefing in Washington - Video

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US has eclipsed 352,000, with over 10,500 fatalities. New York City has the biggest COVID-19 death toll in the country - over 3,000 deaths - while more than 130,000 have tested positive, according to the state's department of health.

US President Donald Trump alongside his coronavirus task force held a press briefing in Washington DC as the country's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 10,000.

At Saturday's press briefing, Trump said that the upcoming week could be the hardest for the United States yet, while suggesting that the country could be recovered from the coronavirus pandemic by June.

There are currently over 352,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University Resource Centre data.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.