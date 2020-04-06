Number of Novel Coronavirus Cases in US Military Soars by Nearly 50% in 3 Days - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military has so far recorded 2,528 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a rise of around 800 since Friday, the Department of Defence announced on Monday.

The numbers of deaths in the US military from the virus now stands at six, with one military personnel, four civilians and one contractor, the Defence Department noted.

The largest number of reported cases is in the US Navy with 431 confirmed cases, 334 in the Army, 303 in the National Guard, 86 in the Marine Corps and 281 in the Air Force, the Defence Department said.

The figure for hospitalised military personnel now stands at 1,435 confirmed with 37 recovered, the Defense Department added.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 337,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States with over 9,000 fatal cases. Over 17,000 patients have recovered.