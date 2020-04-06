Outside of New York City Hospital as Doctors Join Efforts Against COVID-19 Pandemic - Video

Last week, US President Donald Trump ordered to deploy 1,000 military personnel, consisting mostly of doctors, nurses, and healthcare specialists to New York City amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Live outside the Javits Convention Centre for coronavirus patients in New York City. The hospital that was initially aimed at taking pressure off New York City's healthcare facilities was inaugurated for coronavirus patients less than 10 days ago.

On Saturday, the state of New York recorded its largest daily increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases as 10,841 positive tests were reported on Saturday, with the death toll also rising by 630, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

As of Monday, the US has more than 300,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 8,356 confirmed fatalities.

