US Stock Futures Move Higher, Implying Further Gains in Morning Trade

Quarantine regimes and business shutdowns continue worldwide, as the number of COVID-19 cases is still growing and investors remain concerned about the coronavirus's impact on the global economy.

US stock futures were higher on Sunday night, CNBC News reported, implying further gains in morning trade.

Future contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 646 points up, suggesting a rise of about 680 points in the morning. S&P and Nasdaq 100 futures also demonstrated a positive trend.

Meanwhile, stocks suffered declines last week, with the Dow slipping 2.7 percent. S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also closed 2.1 percent and 1.7 percent down, respectively, as the United States registered record-high jobless claims amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

So far, COVID-19 has infected more than 337,000 in the US and killed at least 9,600, while globally, the number of coronavirus cases has exceeded 1,274,900, with over 69,470 people dying, according to Johns Hopkins University.