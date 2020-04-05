Register
21:37 GMT05 April 2020
    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 11th Democratic candidates debate of the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, held in CNN's Washington studios without an audience because of the global coronavirus pandemic, in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2020

    Joe Biden Suggests to Hold 'Virtual' Democratic Convention if Needed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    US
    by
    Earlier the US Democratic Party cancelled several rounds of primaries and postponed the party's convention to a later date over the spread of coronavirus in the country.

    Joe Biden, the former US vice president and one of the two remaining Democratic presidential hopefuls left in the race, has insisted during an interview with ABC News that it is "necessary" to run a Democratic Convention despite the coronavirus outbreak and suggested that there is a way to do so without endangering its participants.

    "Well, we’re gonna have to do a convention. We may have to do a virtual convention. I know I think we should be thinking about that right now", Biden said.

    The Democratic frontrunner further clarified that how the convention would be organised depends on what measures are taken right now and in the future in regard to the outbreak. He also urged decision-makers to be guided by the recommendations of the experts when they make a call on how to handle the pandemic.

    Biden's suggestion comes days after the Democratic Party announced that the convention, where the party's candidate for the 2020 presidential election will be selected, will be held on the week of 17 August instead of the previously planned 13 July. The decision was made due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus infection across the country, as the CDC reported 304,826 people infected or with suspected COVID-19 infections and 7,616 deaths from the virus as of 5 April.

    A Person Walks Past a Sign During a Runoff Election
    © AFP 2020 / Matt Sullivan
    US State of Louisiana Postpones Primaries Due to Coronavirus Pandemic - Reports

    Joe Biden currently leads in the number of pledged delegates won so far in the primaries, with his only remaining rival, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, behind by 303 delegates. However, several rounds of democratic primaries have been postponed due to the outbreak and will be held at a later date, giving the senator a chance to reduce the gap with Biden.

