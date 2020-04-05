United Airlines to Cancel 90% of Flights to New York, New Jersey Airports - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - United Airlines, a major US airline, will temporarily cancel up to 90 percent of its flights to and from Newark and La Guardia airports in New Jersey and New York, respectively, amid the coronavirus pandemic, media reported, citing a letter from the company's CEO Greg Hart to the employees.

The decision came after the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged the residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from traveling within the country for 14 days.

"The situation in New York and New Jersey worsens. You are on the front lines of this crisis at our airports and onboard out aircraft, providing an essential service to these communities and our customers", Hart’s words read, as quoted by the NBC media outlet. The flights will not be resumed for at least three weeks.

The US state of New York has recorded its largest daily increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases as 10,841 positive tests were reported on Saturday, with the death toll also rising by 630, according to State Governor Andrew Cuomo. As many as 10,841 new cases of the disease have been registered, raising the total number of cases reported in the state since the start of the outbreak to 113,704. The COVID-19 death toll in the state of New York now stands at 3,565. About 15,905 people are currently receiving treatment for the disease in hospitals, and 4,126 of those are currently in intensive care units.

As of 4 April, the number of coronavirus cases nationwide has reached 277,205, with the death toll standing at almost 6,600, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention data shows. According to Johns Hopkins University dashboard, the US has registered near 302,000 cases with over 8,000 fatalities. Over 14,000 patients have recovered.