03:16 GMT05 April 2020
    Actor and comedian Kevin Hart acknowledges the crowd during a timeout between the Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at the Chase Center

    Kevin Hart Fires Back at 50 Cent After Rapper Mocks Him for Letting Grey Hair Grow

    As the government urges US citizens to stay at home to curb the spread of COVID-19, many have found themselves deprived of beauty services that were once considered routine, including hairstylists, facialists, and others. Still, a number of celebrities have embraced their natural looks and shared them on social media.

    Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has fired back at rapper 50 Cent after the latter mocked him on Instagram for letting his grey hair grow out while in self-isolation.

    Hart commented on the post, saying, "F**k off man...I used the product this week".

    On Friday afternoon, 50 Cent took to Instagram to post pictures of Hart, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Deion Sanders with grey hair, commenting with laughing emojis that they "have got old" during the coronavirus quarantine.

    👀man where the fuck is the time machine, they got old on quarantine. LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi

    Sanders also found a moment to respond to 50 Cent, commenting, "Man I can shave! And I look younger than [you]".

    Hart has indeed used some hair products, apparently hair dye, since in his latest pictures posted on Instagram his facial hair was black again.

    That boogie blunt 😂😂😂😂

    Earlier, however, the rapper proudly shared a video of him "getting old" earlier on an Instagram story, telling his viewers not to run from it, but to instead "embrace it".

    "I'm not gonna lie to y'all, I'm rollin' with the gray hair", he said. "I'm feeling it, man. I ain't never not been working for this long, so I never had a chance to let it grow like this", Hart said.

    The trio weren't the only ones among the celebrities who have embraced either their grey hair or make-up-free looks during the quarantine. 

    Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, 51, shared on her Instagram story that she has had to dye her hair since the age of 25, and was joined by Kelly Ripa, 49, who also shared a photo of her grey hair roots. Tamera Mowry, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Riz Ahmed, and other stars also joined the trend to show off their quarantine looks.

    Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I’m okay with it!

    Look at his little ears, face, body, eyes, ballerina feet.... all of Maverick! Puts a SMILE on my face whenever I look at his angelic face 😍😍😍 #adoptdontshop

    Anyone else do a #Stayhome haircut that got outta hand? Least now it feels like there’s someone else here when I look in mirror 😅

    According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of COVID-19 infections in the US has exceeded 300,000, with over 8,000 dying from the disease, which currently makes it the nation worst affected by COVID-19.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
