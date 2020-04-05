'I Can’t Vote for That Guy': Joe Rogan Says He Would Rather Vote for Trump Than Biden

In a January podcast, the 'Joe Rogan Experience' host said that he was going to vote for Joe Biden's rival Bernie Sanders, as Rogan "believes in him" and "likes him a lot".

On Friday's podcast, Comedian and Ultimate Fighting Championship commentator Joe Rogan said that he would rather vote for the current president than former Vice President Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

“I can’t vote for that guy”, Rogan told his guest, mathematician and economist Eric Weinstein. “I’d rather vote for Trump than him. I don’t think he can handle anything.”

He criticized the Democratic front-runner, saying that he was too old to rule the nation.

"He can barely talk. He forgets what he is saying halfway in the conversation. He is showing actual real deterioration. He is not bouncing back", he said. Media are talking openly on shows of Biden's deterioration, Rogan went on to say.

By contrast, he said that the sitting president, Republican Donald Trump, was fit for the position.

“The pressure of being the president of the United States is something that no one has ever prepared for”, he said. “The only one who seems to be fine with it is Trump, oddly enough. He doesn’t seem to be aging at all.”

At the moment, Biden is on track to win the nomination, securing 1,217 of the 1,991 delegates needed in the primaries held up to this point. His Democratic rival Sanders has 914 delegates.

President Trump handily won the nomination for the Republican ticket, with former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld winning a single delegate before dropping out.