Trump, Members of Coronavirus Task Force Hold Briefing at White House - Video

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has recently exceeded 300,000, according to the latest count by Johns Hopkins University.

President Donald Trump, along with other members of the Coronavirus Task Force, is holding a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the United States on Saturday.

New York remains the state worst affected by the new coronavirus disease in the country. On Saturday, it recorded its largest daily increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases so far - 10,841, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

A total of 300,915 COVID-19 infections have been reported in the US, and at least 8,162 people have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.

