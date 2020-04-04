Coronavirus-Hit Coral Princess Ship Arrives in Miami - Video

The coronavirus-hit Coral Princess cruise ship has arrived in Miami.
The vessel carriers over 1,000 people. It sailed off from Santiago de Chile on 5 March and was rejected docking in Uruguay and Brazil after local cruise operations were suspended on 13 March.
Twelve confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on board, with two fatalities.
As of 4 April, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States is 278,942, with 7,174 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.
*Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)