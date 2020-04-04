Coronavirus-Hit Coral Princess Ship Arrives in Miami - Video

According to media reports, the vessel had 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board and two deaths.

The coronavirus-hit Coral Princess cruise ship has arrived in Miami.

The vessel carriers over 1,000 people. It sailed off from Santiago de Chile on 5 March and was rejected docking in Uruguay and Brazil after local cruise operations were suspended on 13 March.

Twelve confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on board, with two fatalities.

As of 4 April, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States is 278,942, with 7,174 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

