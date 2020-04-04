Register
05:00 GMT04 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Walkers and cyclists take to the east front of the U.S. Capitol during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as personal exercise is exempted from the city-wide stay at home orders, in Washington, U.S. April 3, 2020.

    First COVID-19 Patient in US Capital Hopes Pandemic Will Make People Stronger

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107882/87/1078828732_0:175:2729:1710_1200x675_80_0_0_4fb70a763c7b716883c47cb46350328a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004041078828763-first-covid-19-patient-in-us-capital-hopes-pandemic-will-make-people-stronger/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US priest who became in early March the first person in Washington tested positive with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) said that he hopes the pandemic will make all humanity stronger physically and spiritually.

    "We can pray and think about other people in our families, in our communities," father Timothy Cole, 59, a rector of Episcopal Christ Church Georgetown said on Friday. "These two things will make us stronger against fear."

    The world, he added, came through multiple terrible things in the past.

    “I believe this situation will bring us to a new day," the priest said days ahead of the Holy Week for Western Christians.

    Father Timothy had been tested positive in the beginning of March. He supposed he got the virus at a church conference in the city of Louisville, Kentucky.

    "There were people from across the country there, and some people were contracted," he said.

    The priest spent 21 days in the hospital, including the intensive care unit, and is currently recovering at home: "I am feeling pretty good, a little bit stronger every day".

    Speaking of his first symptoms, Cole said it was like some flu with "bad feelings” in the throat and mouth.

    "I waited 24 hours to be sure and went to the emergency room. I think it was serious but I was not aware of this. I think that helped me.”

    The priest expressed gratitude for his doctors, parishioners, family and friend for their support. He also said that he felt God’s presence with him.

    "Yes, I did feel His presence in the hospital room. My experience shows me that God always [is] present in the troubles or in the challenges of life. It is hard to describe how I did feel that. Just lying in bad and dealing with this illness. I just had a sense of His Presence there," he said.

    Father Timothy, who served several years in Afghanistan as a chaplain, noted that he always feeling God’s support in difficult situations.

    "It was pretty hard," he noted. "Our vehicle was destroyed once. I just remember a tremendous feeling of God’s presence there."

    Cole refrains forecasting on recovering and returning back to the church.

    "Not pretty soon. I am going to have to pace myself and make sure that I feel better at the same time," he said.

    President Donald Trump pauses during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    'I'm a Cheerleader': Trump Says He Knew Coronavirus Could be 'Horrible' but Wanted to Stay Positive
    Six other people from the same parish have contracted the virus, as well as 550 quarantined parishioners, father Timothy shared.

    The priest does not know when the church could reopen after the closure, but predicts that it will happen not earlier than mid-May.

    "We have online service scheduled on Palm Sunday, Monday through Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and for Easter morning," he said. "There will be readings, music and sermon, people will be able to conduct worship and see familiar faces and hear beautiful music."

    Washington has currently registered 757 coronavirus cases, while 15 people have died, Mayor Muriel Bowser said Friday.

    Tags:
    Washington, patient, US, pandemic, corona, COVID-19, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 28 March - 3 April
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse